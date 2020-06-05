Left Menu
Development News Edition

Will back BJP whether it goes ahead with Nitish Kumar or has a change of mind: LJP chief Chirag Paswan.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-06-2020 18:00 IST | Created: 05-06-2020 18:00 IST
Will back BJP whether it goes ahead with Nitish Kumar or has a change of mind: LJP chief Chirag Paswan.

Will back BJP whether it goes ahead with Nitish Kumar or has a change of mind: LJP chief Chirag Paswan.

TRENDING

Pirates of the Caribbean 6: Is Johnny Depp’s returning confirmed? Know what producer says on it

Study authors retract influential Lancet hydroxychloroquine article

Amazon in talks to buy $2 bln stake in Indian telco Bharti Airtel-sources

Atlas Cycles shuts operations at last manufacturing unit

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Cybersecurity: Laying the groundwork for tougher regulations post-COVID 19

The changes indicate that the tech industry is moving towards a paradigm shift over how it operates and, more importantly, how it is regulated....

Tax dodging in rich and poor countries alike, wealthy taxpayers often outwit the taxman

... ...

COVID-19 threatens to widen the digital gender divide

In a world that, all of sudden, has turned virtual, it has become absolutely essential to providing equal digital access and opportunities to the unconnected population, primarily dominated by women. ...

Gender Equality Post-COVID-19: Rising inequalities ask for gender-sensitive policies

However, the death rate of women due to COVID 19 infection is less than men, the repercussions of worldwide lockdown have adversely affected women across communities and economic sectors throughout the globe. The experts fear that the pande...

Videos

Latest News

Centre has given Rs 28,000 cr to Maha for pandemic relief: BJP

State BJP chief Chandrakant Patil claimed on Friday that the Union government has provided assistance of Rs 28,000 crore to Maharashtra for coronavirus relief measures. During a video conference with reporters on the Narendra Modi governmen...

MP: BJP leader Balendu Shukla joins Congress

Senior BJP leader and former state minister Balendu Shukla on Friday returned to the Congress as the opposition party in Madhya Pradesh seeks to strengthen itself in the Gwalior region after Jyotiraditya Scindia joined the saffron party. Sh...

COVID-19: As 47 test positive on Fri, Nagpur count reaches 680

The number of COVID-19 cases inNagpur in Maharashtra reached 680 after 47 people testedpositive for novel coronavirus on Friday, an official saidThe number of active cases is 254 as 413 people havebeen discharged so far and 13 have died of ...

Maha: 826 Shramik Spls have taken 11.9 lakh migrants home

Around 11.90 lakh migrant workers stranded in Maharashtra due to the coronavirus-induced lockdown have been sent back to 21 states by 826 Shramik Special train services between May 1 and June 2, state Home Minister Anil Deshmukh said on Fri...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020