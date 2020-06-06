Left Menu
Development News Edition

Panel formed by AAP govt suggests that Delhi health infrastructure should be used for residents of national capital only: Sources.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-06-2020 16:36 IST | Created: 06-06-2020 16:36 IST
Panel formed by AAP govt suggests that Delhi health infrastructure should be used for residents of national capital only: Sources.

Panel formed by AAP govt suggests that Delhi health infrastructure should be used for residents of national capital only: Sources.

TRENDING

Sun Pharma initiates phase two clinical trial on AQCH as potential treatment for COVID-19 patients

Atlas Cycles shuts operations at last manufacturing unit

Gati to return to profitability next quarter: Allcargo Logistics

Will The Vampire Diaries Season 9 be renewed? What we know so far

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Socio-economic Impact of Covid-19 on Women

Today, women and girls are facing a double whammy - their sources of income have dried up but the workload has increased. There is a great need for gender-sensitive policies to recover from the pandemic.&#160;...

Tracking Cybersecurity: Laying the groundwork for tougher regulations post-COVID 19

The changes indicate that the tech industry is moving towards a paradigm shift over how it operates and, more importantly, how it is regulated....

Tax dodging in rich and poor countries alike, wealthy taxpayers often outwit the taxman

... ...

COVID-19 threatens to widen the digital gender divide

In a world that, all of sudden, has turned virtual, it has become absolutely essential to providing equal digital access and opportunities to the unconnected population, primarily dominated by women. ...

Videos

Latest News

Black Lives Matter protests mostly peaceful in Australia

Black Lives Matter protests across Australia proceeded mostly peacefully Saturday, as thousands of demonstrators in state capitals honored the memory of George Floyd and protested the deaths of Indigenous Australians in custody. Organizers ...

Zimbabwe grain deficit seen widening to 1.17 mln tonnes

Zimbabwes grain deficit is expected to widen to 1.17 million tonnes this year despite a small increase in production, the latest official crop report showed on Saturday, leaving the majority of the population facing food shortages. The mini...

New Zealand qualify for FIFA Women's U-17 World Cup in India

New Zealand became the fourth country to qualify for the FIFA Womens U-17 World Cup to be held in India next year after being nominated as the sole representative of the Oceania region. New Zealand joins Asian qualifiers Japan and North Kor...

Ved Marwah, former Governor and ex-Delhi top cop, dies in Goa

Ved Marwah, former Delhi police commissioner who later served as governor of Mizoram, Manipur and Jharkhand died in Goa on Friday. He was 87.He breathed his last at a private hospital in Mapusa town in North Goa district, acting Director Ge...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020