Delhi govt declares NDMC-run Hindu Rao Hospital as dedicated COVID-19 facility: Order.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-06-2020 16:03 IST | Created: 14-06-2020 16:02 IST
Digital learning booming, but a hybrid model of education delivery to thrive

The impact on education due to COVID-19 is likely to have worsened educational inequalities but the increased adoption of digital education and lessons learned during the crisis provide countries with an opportunity to create future-ready e...

Renewables in focus to revive energy sector as economies ease lockdowns

A sudden slump in energy consumption due to worldwide lockdown caused by the COVID-19 had threatened the energy transition due to a plunge in oil prices. However, as predicted by COE-EDP clean energy and inward-looking policies are the focu...

Tracking Cybersecurity: Laying the groundwork for tougher regulations post-COVID 19

The changes indicate that the tech industry is moving towards a paradigm shift over how it operates and, more importantly, how it is regulated....

Tax dodging in rich and poor countries alike, wealthy taxpayers often outwit the taxman

... ...

Hong Kong riot cop rebuked for chanting 'black lives matter'

A Hong Kong riot cop who was filmed chanting black lives matter and I cant breathe on patrol during a demonstration on Friday has been reprimanded by authorities, according to media reports. A clip of the officer who was in Yau Ma Tei, in H...

FACTBOX-Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus

In a sign of concerns around the world about a fresh wave of the coronavirus, a Beijing district put itself on a wartime footing and the capital banned tourism and sports events after a cluster of infections centered around a major wholesal...

Rugby-Player salaries can't be maintained in current climate: Bristol chief

Bristol Bears Chairman Chris Booy has said it is unrealistic for players in the English Premiership to expect to maintain their current salaries while clubs struggle to deal with the financial crisis brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic. All...

EG notch perfect game, move to 2-0 at LCS Summer Split

Evil Geniuses scored a perfect game on Saturday to become the first team to reach 2-0 at the North American-based League of Legends Championship Series LCS Summer Split, as Week 1 continued. EG, who beat 100 Thieves in Fridays opener, domin...
