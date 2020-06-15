Two Indian High Commission officials detained by Pakistan in Islamabad released: Government sources.

The industry has been drastically impacted and irreversibly changed due to the fallout of this pandemic, which is forcing the hospitality sector to follow social distancing as opposed to the core beliefs of close-proximity hospitality on wh...
The ARVR industry is experiencing both positive and negative impacts as a result of the COVID-19 crisis....
COVID-19 has threatened the entire behaviour and socialization of children in Ghana. Besides, it has exposed them to greater risks of exploitation due to the closure of schools and the financial crisis of their parents. On the occasion of t...
Child labor is one of the worst socio-economic problems of our times. However, the crisis of COVID-19 has aggravated it further. The World Day Against Child Labour-2020 on June 12, focuses on the impact of the crisis on child labour. T...
The Indian Institute of Mass Communication IIMC Monday told the Delhi High Court that the students, who are presently staying in the hostels, will be allowed to avail the facility till end of their examination this year. The institutes subm...
The prime minister of Kyrgyzstan, Mukhammedkalyi Abylgaziev, resigned on Monday, citing a corruption probe against his former subordinates which he said undermined trust in the cabinet and limited its ability to combat the coronavirus pande...
An influential UK parliamentary panel on Monday called on the government to offer British citizenship to all foreign healthcare workers, including Indians, in recognition of their tireless work on the COVID-19 frontline of the country. In a...
Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday directed the Delhi chief secretary to install CCTV cameras in COVID-19 wards of every designated hospital in the national capital for proper monitoring, and set up alternative canteens for uninterrupt...