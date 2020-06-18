SC stays this year's historic Rath Yatra and related activities at Puri in Orissa due to COVID-19 pandemic.

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -  to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...
... ...
The industry has been drastically impacted and irreversibly changed due to the fallout of this pandemic, which is forcing the hospitality sector to follow social distancing as opposed to the core beliefs of close-proximity hospitality on wh...
The ARVR industry is experiencing both positive and negative impacts as a result of the COVID-19 crisis....
Leading private sector life insurer ICICI Prudential has announced a 15 per cent higher bonus payout in FY2019-20, totalling Rs 788 crore. This is the 14th consecutive year of bonus payout by the insurer to its policyholders, and the curren...
Chelsea have reached an agreement with RB Leipzig to sign striker Timo Werner, who is set to join the English side in July, the Premier League club announced on Thursday. Werner, 24, will remain at Leipzig until the end of the Bundesliga se...
In a withering behind-the-scenes portrayal, President Donald Trumps former national security adviser John Bolton accused him of sweeping misdeeds that included explicitly seeking Chinese President Xi Jinpings help to win re-election. Bolton...
Nepals Upper House on Thursday endorsed the New Map Amendment Bill Coat of Arms unanimously. A total of 57 lawmakers voted in support while none voted against, or abstained. The new bill proposes a change in the map of Nepal to include part...