Left Menu
Development News Edition

Two sides discussed in detail developments in border areas including situation in eastern Ladakh: MEA after Sino-India diplomatic talks.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-06-2020 18:51 IST | Created: 24-06-2020 18:51 IST
Two sides discussed in detail developments in border areas including situation in eastern Ladakh: MEA after Sino-India diplomatic talks.

Two sides discussed in detail developments in border areas including situation in eastern Ladakh: MEA after Sino-India diplomatic talks.

TRENDING

Congo officials vow to tackle child labour at mines as virus threatens spike

Ethiopia launches coronavirus antibody testing to check infection rates and immunity

House of the Dragon Season 1 premieres in April 2022, latest updates on its development

Indiabulls Group faces ransomware attack; group co says affected systems restored

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Aviation: Bailouts set ground for fundamental changes in industry post-COVID 19

... ...

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Videos

Latest News

Ahmedabad COVID-19 cases up by 215 to 19,601; 15 more die

The number of COVID-19 cases in Ahmedabad district rose by 215 to 19,601 on Wednesday, state Health department said. With the death of 15 more people, the number of fatalities has risen to 1,378.A total of 401 patients were discharged in th...

China, India agree to 'strictly abide' by important consensus reached by their leaders: Statement

China and India on Wednesday agreed to strictly abide by the important consensus reached by their leaders and a series of agreements, further strengthen the confidence-building measures in the military field and jointly safeguard peace and ...

Prosecutor: Trump ally Roger Stone was 'treated differently'

A federal prosecutor is prepared to tell Congress on Wednesday that Roger Stone, a close ally of President Donald Trump, was given special treatment ahead of his sentencing because of his relationship with the president. Aaron Zelinsky, a c...

Spain sticks to "prudent" 2020 economic forecast, says Calvino

The Spanish government is sticking to its previous prudent forecast of gradual recovery in the second half of 2020 after the severe impact of the coronavirus pandemic, the economy minister said on Wednesday. Nadia Calvino said that despite ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020