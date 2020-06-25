China amassing large number of troops since early May; India had to make counter deployment: MEA on eastern Ladakh row.

... ...
European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....
Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...
As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -  to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...
Eight more personnel of Indo-Tibetan Border Police ITBP were tested positive for COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, officials said on Thursday. There are a total of 70 active cases, while 221 have recovered till date, according to ITBP.With the...
Indian Super League franchise FC Goa on Thursday extended midfielder Lenny Rodriguess contract by two years. The deal will see Lenny remain with the club till the summer of 2022. The last two seasons have been amazing for me. We won a lo...
The Supreme Court Thursday refused to entertain a plea filed by a district judge of Madhya Pradesh seeking quashing of show cause notice as also subsequent proceedings pertaining to allegations of sexual harassment levelled against him by a...
The southwest monsoon advanced further to cover most parts of Punjab and some parts of Haryana on Thursday, the Meteorological Department here said. The wind system had reached the northern parts of Punjab, and Chandigarh, on Wednesday, b...