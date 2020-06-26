Actions taken by Chinese forces on the ground have damaged considerable trust in bilateral relationship: Indian envoy to China.

... ...
European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....
Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...
As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -  to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday said the state government is taking all measures to ensure that the state becomes a safe and secure investment destination. He urged the industry to invest in the state.Addressing a FIC...
Texas Governor Greg Abbott on Friday ordered bars to close down again and restaurants to scale back service, throwing the states emergence from a coronavirus shutdown into reverse after an alarming surge of new infections.Texas, which had b...
Three people are feared dead in a knife rampage in a hotel in the Scottish city of Glasgow on Friday and a male suspect has been shot dead by armed police. Police Scotland said that six people injured in the incident remain in hospital, inc...
UBS has settled a lawsuit with a former junior trader who accused the Swiss bank of mishandling a complaint of rape and sexual assault by senior colleagues against her, representatives for the former employee said on Friday.UBS and Ms A hav...