Left Menu
Development News Edition

India's Davis Cup tie against Finland postponed to 2021 due to COVID-19 pandemic.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-06-2020 20:56 IST | Created: 26-06-2020 20:56 IST
India's Davis Cup tie against Finland postponed to 2021 due to COVID-19 pandemic.

India's Davis Cup tie against Finland postponed to 2021 due to COVID-19 pandemic.

TRENDING

How Hyun Bin helps Son-Ye Jin overcome difficult situations while working together

HUL to drop word 'Fair' from its skincare brand Fair & Lovely

BTS' Jungkook for Vogue Japan is taking over the internet

First Person: Innovation brewing at Hawaii coffee farm

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Aviation: Bailouts set ground for fundamental changes in industry post-COVID 19

... ...

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Videos

Latest News

Got 32 applications for redeveloping Gwalior, Nagpur, Amritsar, Sabarmati stations: Railways

Six months after inviting requests for qualification, the Indian Railway Stations Development Corporation Ltd IRSDC said on Friday that it has received 32 successful applications for redeveloping Gwalior, Nagpur, Amritsar, and Sabarmati rai...

India warns China that attempts to alter status quo will have ‘ripples, repercussions'

India on Friday warned China that trying to alter the status quo on the ground by resorting to force will not just damage the peace that existed on the border areas but can also have ripples and repercussions in the broader bilateral relati...

Justin Bieber files $20 mln defamation lawsuit over sexual misconduct claims

Justin Bieber has filed a 20 million defamation lawsuit against two women who accused him of sexual misconduct. The Canadian pop star filed the lawsuit in Los Angeles Superior Court on Thursday after saying on Twitter earlier this week that...

Six men in hospital after Glasgow incident - police

Six men are being treated in hospital, including a 42-year-old police officer in a critical but stable condition, after an incident in Glasgow that resulted in a man being shot dead by police, Greater Glasgow Police said on Friday.The polic...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020