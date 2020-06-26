It is entirely China's responsibility to take a careful view of bilateral ties; decide which direction to move forward: Indian envoy Misri.

... ...
European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....
Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...
As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -  to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...
Six months after inviting requests for qualification, the Indian Railway Stations Development Corporation Ltd IRSDC said on Friday that it has received 32 successful applications for redeveloping Gwalior, Nagpur, Amritsar, and Sabarmati rai...
India on Friday warned China that trying to alter the status quo on the ground by resorting to force will not just damage the peace that existed on the border areas but can also have ripples and repercussions in the broader bilateral relati...
Justin Bieber has filed a 20 million defamation lawsuit against two women who accused him of sexual misconduct. The Canadian pop star filed the lawsuit in Los Angeles Superior Court on Thursday after saying on Twitter earlier this week that...
Six men are being treated in hospital, including a 42-year-old police officer in a critical but stable condition, after an incident in Glasgow that resulted in a man being shot dead by police, Greater Glasgow Police said on Friday.The polic...