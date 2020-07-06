ICU beds at LNJP, Rajiv Gandhi hospitals increased to 180 and 200 respectively: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal.PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-07-2020 16:56 IST | Created: 06-07-2020 16:56 IST
ICU beds at LNJP, Rajiv Gandhi hospitals increased to 180 and 200 respectively: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal.
- READ MORE ON:
- ICU
- Rajiv Gandhi
- Arvind Kejriwal
- Delhi
ALSO READ
EIB lending CZK 8bn to boost Czech's water management services for agriculture
Medical curriculum will have to adapt itself in post COVID-19 era: Jitendra Singh
Africa must deepen digitalization of agricultural value chains: AfDB
Delhi Health Min Jain shifted out of ICU, condition better: Sources
Latif says result of Pakistan's upcoming tour of England difficult to predict