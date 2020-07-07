NIA arrests seventh person in connection with attack on CRPF convoy that killed 40 personnel in Pulwama last year: officials.

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...
The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...
Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...
This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...
In Whitefield division, a total of 27 police staff have been tested positive for COVID-19 so far. According to DCP Whitefield, in Whitefield division, yesterday we had 15 COVID positive cases amongst police staff. 12 police staff are from t...
After High Court has given clearance on the construction of new secretariat on Monday, the Telangana State Government authorities started demolishing all the blocks in the secretariat from yesterday late night. The ruling TRS Government had...
By Anuradha Nagaraj CHENNAI, India, July 7 Thomson Reuters Foundation - The rare arrest of six police officers on murder charges over the death of two men in custody has emboldened victims to speak up against targeted police brutality in In...
Union Minister of Agriculture Farmers Welfare, Rural Development Panchayati Raj Shri Narendra Singh Tomar has said that the Government is taking all possible measures to ensure that farmers get remunerative prices for their produce. Layin...