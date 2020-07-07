Trump administration's decision on foreign students' visas: US conveys to India that it will keep best interests of Indians in mind: Sources.

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...
The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...
Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...
This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...
The Delhi government on Tuesday directed state-run and private hospitals in the national capital to put up flex boards to encourage people who have recovered from COVID-19 to donate plasma to help other patients. The boards have to be put u...
The Union government on Tuesday said it has stepped up aerial spraying capacity of pesticides by deploying Bell helicopter as well as IAFs Mi-17 choppers besides drones to fight crop-threatening desert locusts. This follows the UN body Food...
The Court of Arbitration for Sport CAS has rejected Brazilian club Santos case against Barcelona relating to the signing of Neymar in 2013, the Spanish club said in a statement on Tuesday.Santos had presented a claim to soccers world govern...
Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar on Tuesday said Krishi Vigyan Kendras KVKs have an important role to play in educating farmers about soil testing as well as right usage of pesticides and fertilisers to boost crop productivity. He ...