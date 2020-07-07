Left Menu
Development News Edition

Trump administration's decision on foreign students' visas: US conveys to India that it will keep best interests of Indians in mind: Sources.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-07-2020 21:23 IST | Created: 07-07-2020 21:23 IST
Trump administration's decision on foreign students' visas: US conveys to India that it will keep best interests of Indians in mind: Sources.

Trump administration's decision on foreign students' visas: US conveys to India that it will keep best interests of Indians in mind: Sources.

TRENDING

Honda Siel Power Products to be known as Honda India Power Products

African Energy Chamber concerned over arrest of three executives in Tanzania

Science News Roundup: Australian scientists discover underwater Aboriginal sites; Inflammation key to severe COVID-19 in high-risk groups and more

Why The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 will take time, new season to start where S7 ended

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

COVID-19: Delhi govt directs hospitals to put up flex boards to encourage plasma donation

The Delhi government on Tuesday directed state-run and private hospitals in the national capital to put up flex boards to encourage people who have recovered from COVID-19 to donate plasma to help other patients. The boards have to be put u...

Govt steps up aerial spray of pesticide to fight locust swarms

The Union government on Tuesday said it has stepped up aerial spraying capacity of pesticides by deploying Bell helicopter as well as IAFs Mi-17 choppers besides drones to fight crop-threatening desert locusts. This follows the UN body Food...

Soccer-CAS dismisses Santos case against Barca over Neymar transfer

The Court of Arbitration for Sport CAS has rejected Brazilian club Santos case against Barcelona relating to the signing of Neymar in 2013, the Spanish club said in a statement on Tuesday.Santos had presented a claim to soccers world govern...

Krishi Vigyan Kendras have important role in educating farmers about soil testing: Tomar

Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar on Tuesday said Krishi Vigyan Kendras KVKs have an important role to play in educating farmers about soil testing as well as right usage of pesticides and fertilisers to boost crop productivity. He ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020