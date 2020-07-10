Police vehicle carrying gangster Vikas Dubey from Ujjan to Kanpur meets with accident at Barra area in Kanpur: officials.PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 10-07-2020 08:00 IST | Created: 10-07-2020 08:00 IST
Police vehicle carrying gangster Vikas Dubey from Ujjan to Kanpur meets with accident at Barra area in Kanpur: officials.
