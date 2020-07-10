India among top 5 nations in solar energy: Prime Minister Narendra Modi while launching 750 MW solar project in Rewa, Madhya Pradesh.PTI | Rewa | Updated: 10-07-2020 11:31 IST | Created: 10-07-2020 11:31 IST
