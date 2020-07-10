Senior army commanders of India, China will meet soon to discuss further steps to ensure complete disengagement: MEA after diplomatic talks.

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...
The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...
Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...
This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...
Following is a summary of current health news briefs.U.S. sets one-day record with more than 60,500 COVID cases Americans dividedMore than 60,500 new COVID-19 infections were reported across the United States on Thursday, according to a Reu...
Four policemen have been injured in an attack by a man with an iron rod in Dakshina Kannada district, sources said on Friday. The attack took place on Thursday night when the four, including a sub-inspector, reached Melkar in Bantwal taluk ...
Puducherry Chief Minister V Narayanasamy on Friday raised with the Union Home Ministry concerns over the negative stand adopted by Lt Governor Kiran Bedi against his government decisions on various issues during the current COVID-19 pandemi...
The Haryana government is all set to launch e-Sachivalaya system which can be used to seek appointment for meeting ministers and officers virtually, an official statement said. Chief Secretary Keshni Anand Arora informed the system will a...