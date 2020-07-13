The Lt General-level talks between Indian and Chinese military to be held in Chushul on Indian side of Line of Actual Control: Sources.PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-07-2020 17:02 IST | Created: 13-07-2020 17:02 IST
The Lt General-level talks between Indian and Chinese military to be held in Chushul on Indian side of Line of Actual Control: Sources.
