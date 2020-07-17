Left Menu
We are determined to protect every inch of our land: Rajnath at a forward post in eastern Ladakh.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-07-2020 13:22 IST | Created: 17-07-2020 13:22 IST




Perils of the catwalk: African models warn of trafficking threat

By Emeline Wuilbercq and Elsa Ohlen ADDIS ABABALONDON, July 17 Thomson Reuters Foundation - A ll eyes will be on the catwalk, but the model behind Ethiopias first reality TV modelling competition hopes the show will also shine a spotlight o...

Dutch still demand that EU recovery fund be tied to reforms -PM Rutte

Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte on Friday said he was not optimistic that agreement would be reached between the EUs 27 member states over a coronavirus recovery fund. Im not optimistic, but you never know, he told Dutch broadcaster NOS as ...

Trump wants to do 'everything possible' to keep peace for people of India, China: WH spokesperson

US President Donald Trump loves the people of India and China and wants to do everything possible to bring peace for them, according to his spokesperson. Over the past several weeks, the senior members of the Trump administration have come ...

Rajasthan crisis: FIRS lodged on complaints of horse trading

The Rajasthan Police registered two FIRs on Friday on a complaint lodged by the Congress over the alleged conspiracy to topple the Ashok Gehlot government through horse trading of MLAs. Congress spokesperson Randeep Surjewala had earlier in...
