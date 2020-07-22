PM seeks US investment in healthcare, energy, infrastructure, civil aviation.

Lack of real-time information from healthcare supply chains hamper effective decision-making and resource allocation....
Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries ...
Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...
The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...
The United States has revisited the grim milestone of recording more than 1,000 COVID-19 deaths in a single day, while infections and hospitalizations are rising in many states, forcing President Donald Trump to acknowledge the crisis could...
Italian eurosceptics seemed to be on shaky ground on Wednesday after the European Union approved a massive stimulus plan to help the blocs coronavirus-hit economy, with Rome set to receive a large chunk of the money.Rome expects to get 209 ...
The bar associations of the Supreme Court have urged the apex court to resume hearings of all class of matters, which has been restricted at present in view of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic situation. A resolution in this regard was passed ...
World Rugby has recommended a revised international calendar following the disruption due to the COVID-19 outbreak, the sports ruling body said on Wednesday A temporary international window between Oct. 24 and Dec. 5 has been proposed.The S...