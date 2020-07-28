HC seeks Delhi govt's stand on plea against police officers being empowered to impose fines for violating COVID-19 regulations.

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...
Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...
A series of sustained reforms after 2015 MERS outbreak to develop a robust health information system for pandemic response seems to be the backbone of South Koreas response against COVID-19 pandemic. However, the country is still facing a h...
Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries ...
A two-and-half-year-old girl was allegedly raped and killed by two minor boys of her village in Uttar Pradesh Bahraich, police said on TuesdayThe incident took place at Manjjriya village under Visheshwarganj Police Station area. The girl wa...
The COVID-19 Loan Guarantee Scheme has been reviewed to make it easier for businesses to access, National Treasury said.The COVID-19 Loan Guarantee Scheme was set up to help ease some pressure off qualifying businesses, which are negatively...
Bangalore 28th July 20 Aapti Institute, a public research institution working at the intersection of technology and society, believes that better technologies and better policy will come from understanding lived experiences on the ground, a...
India and the UK will be enhancing their science and research collaboration with five new projects worth 8 million pounds to tackle anti-microbial resistance, which could lead to important advances in the global fight against antibiotic-res...