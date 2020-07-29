Left Menu
MHA issues 'Unlock 3' guidelines, allows more activities outside COVID-19 containment zones: Officials.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-07-2020 19:17 IST | Created: 29-07-2020 19:17 IST
Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Tracking Telehealth: COVID-19 ushers in a new era for the industry

The past few months have been like a massive trial for telehealth services which will do wonders for its adoption in the future. But the surge in its usage has also brought the problems with telehealth to light and has certainly eroded beli...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Bio-toilets, Venturi system installed in all ECoR coaches

Taking a step in the direction of environmental cleanliness, bio-toilets have been fitted in all 3,247 coaches under the East Coast Railway ECoR, that convert human waste into water and bio-gasses, a statement from the ECoR said on Wednesda...

Pak court adjourns hearing of money laundering case against former president Zardari till Aug 7

For the second time in a week, an anti-corruption court in Pakistan on Wednesday adjourned the hearing of a money laundering case against former president Asif Ali Zardari and his sister Faryal Talpur till August 7. The accountability court...

U.S. records 10,000 coronavirus deaths in 11 days as fatalities surpass 150,000

U.S. deaths from the novel coronavirus surpassed 150,000 on Wednesday, the highest level in the world and rising by 10,000 in 11 days, according to a Reuters tally. This is the fastest increase in fatalities since the United States went fro...

Unlock 3: Gyms to open, schools to remain closed, night curfew lifted

The Home Ministry on Wednesday issued Unlock 3 guidelines removing restrictions on the movement of individuals during the night night curfew and allowing Yoga institutes and gymnasiums to open from August 5 while schools, metro and cinema h...
