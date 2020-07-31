With 176 new coronavirus cases, Ahmedabad tally rises to 26,517; four patients die, taking toll to 1,597: Health department.

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...
Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...
The past few months have been like a massive trial for telehealth services which will do wonders for its adoption in the future. But the surge in its usage has also brought the problems with telehealth to light and has certainly eroded beli...
In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...
The newly formed TMC state coordination committee met for the first time Friday and urged all members to put up a united fight against challenger BJP, party sources said. Poll strategist Prashant Kishor was present at the meeting which was ...
Continuing fight against desert locusts, the agriculture ministry on Friday said the control operations against the crop threatening migratory pest have so far been carried out in more than 4.56 hectares area of 10 states. On July 30, the c...
The NHAI has cleared a Rs 4,000 crore project that includes faster connectivity to Chandigarh from Ludhiana, a spokesperson of the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways said on Friday. This will be part of the upcoming Delhi-Amritsar-Katr...
The Centre on Friday informed the Madras high court that it is committed to bringing back all Tamils stranded aboard in a phased manner. It further undertook to operate as many flights as possible to evacuate the last Indian stranded abroad...