Kozhikode plane crash: Aviation Minister says some 'excited' tweets by few members of Congress party without being fully aware of facts.

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...
To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...
The on-demand, customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...
The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...
Hundreds of people smashed windows, stole from stores and clashed with police early Monday in Chicagos Magnificent Mile shopping district and other parts of the citys downtown. At one point, shots were fired at police and officers returned ...
Nitish flags non-cooperation from Nepal in flood management at meeting with PM Modi, seeks Centres intervention on the matter....
Two members of a gang supplying arms to criminals were arrested and countrymade pistols, revolvers and guns seized from their possession in this district of Uttar Pradesh, police said on Monday. The gang used to supply arms to criminals in ...
There is a huge gap between the funds needed to fight the coronavirus pandemic and funds committed worldwide, World Health Organization chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said on Monday. More than 19.92 million people have been reported to be...