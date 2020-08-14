Left Menu
Development News Edition

CBI nabs two EPFO officers red-handed in Noida while allegedly receiving a bribe of Rs 8 lakh: Officials.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-08-2020 17:59 IST | Created: 14-08-2020 17:59 IST
CBI nabs two EPFO officers red-handed in Noida while allegedly receiving a bribe of Rs 8 lakh: Officials.

CBI nabs two EPFO officers red-handed in Noida while allegedly receiving a bribe of Rs 8 lakh: Officials.

TRENDING

Pirates of the Caribbean 6 includes Margot Robbie, Christina Hodson, More on Johnny Depp’s returning

Aquaman 2: Amber Heard may not reprise her role Mera, will Emilia Clarke replace her?

Mi Band 5 may launch in India next month; identical product listed on Amazon

Apple Watch Series 6 launching early September, iPhone 12 in October

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

Videos

Latest News

President Kovind refers to Galwan Valley clash, says India believes in peace but capable of giving befitting response to any aggression

In a veiled dig at China, President Ram Nath Kovind on Friday said that some in our neighbourhood tried to carry out their misadventure of expansion even as the world is fighting COVID-19 and asserted that bravery of Indian soldiers in comb...

Greek, Turkish warships in 'mini collision' Ankara calls provocative

A Greek and a Turkish warship were involved in a mild collision on Wednesday during a standoff in the eastern Mediterranean, in what a Greek defence source called an accident but Ankara described as a provocation. Tensions between the NATO ...

US STOCKS-Wall Street retreats as retail sales growth slows

The SP 500 slipped further away from record levels on Friday as domestic retail sales growth slowed in July, adding to worries about a wobbly post-pandemic economic recovery in the absence of a new U.S. fiscal stimulus bill. Technology led ...

Pune's industrial units 'not reporting' COVID-19 cases

The Pune district administration will issue notices to the industrial units in rural parts as there are complaints that such establishments are not informing the authorities about the COVID-19 cases found there, an official said on Friday. ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020