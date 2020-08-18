SC refuses to direct transfer of contributions made to PM CARES Fund for COVID-19 pandemic to National Disaster Response Fund.

... ...
... ...
In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...
To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...
A Democratic National Convention like no other began on Monday, with politicians trading raucous cheers in a crowded arena for speeches delivered from quiet locations across the country because of the coronavirus pandemic. Here are five tak...
The Supreme Court on Tuesday refused to direct the Centre to transfer the contributions made to the PM CARES Fund for battling the COVID-19 pandemic to the National Disaster Response Fund NDRF. A bench headed by Justice Ashok Bhushan said t...
The Supreme Court on Tuesday held that the money in the Prime Ministers Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations Fund cannot be directed to be deposited or transferred to the National Disaster Response Fund. A three-judge bench...
Several rockets struck Afghanistans capital of Kabul on Tuesday, shaking the main diplomatic district and sending foreign embassies into lockdown, officials and sources said. It was not immediately clear if there were casualties or who was ...