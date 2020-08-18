Army starts recording statements to probe killing of 3 'militants' in July encounter in JK's Shopian: Defence official.

... ...
... ...
In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...
To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...
The pound approached a five-month high versus the dollar on Tuesday, driven by weakness in the U.S. currency, but analysts remained cautious about the outlook for sterling as a new round of Brexit talks began.The dollar index hit new lows o...
IPS officer Rakesh Asthana on Tuesday took charge as the new Director General DG of the Border Security Force that guards Indias fronts with Pakistan and Bangladesh. A 1984-batch Indian Police Service officer of Gujarat cadre, Asthana 59 wa...
England will scrap the government agency responsible for responding to public health emergencies after the country has suffered the highest death rate in Europe from the coronavirus pandemic.Public Health England, a cornerstone of the state...
Influenza viruses can spread through the air on dust, fibres and other microscopic particles, and not just expiratory droplets, according to a study published on Tuesday that has implications for the novel coronavirus transmission. Its real...