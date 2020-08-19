Left Menu
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-08-2020 11:18 IST | Created: 19-08-2020 11:14 IST
Sushant Singh Rajput’s death: SC says Bihar government is competent enough to transfer case to CBI for investigation.
The court also said the FIR registered in Patana by Bihar police based on the complaint filed by Sushant Singh's father was legal. It also directed Mumbai police to hand over all the evidence to CBI it had collected during the course of time. Actor Rhea Chakraborty had asked the top court to transfer the First Information Report or FIR from Patna to Mumbai.

Sushant Singh Rajput, 34, was found dead in his Mumbai apartment on June 14.

The Mumbai Police said it was suicide and has been investigating allegations that he was suffering from depression and had felt slighted by film industry insiders and cliques.

More than a month later, Sushant Singh Rajput's father KK Singh filed a case in Bihar, accusing his son's 28-year-old girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty and her family of cheating him financially and mentally harassing him.

