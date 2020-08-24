Left Menu
Development News Edition

No-confidence motion moved by Congress-led UDF against LDF government in Kerala defeated by 87-40 votes. Assembly Speaker P Sreeramakrishnan.

PTI | Thiruv | Updated: 24-08-2020 21:41 IST | Created: 24-08-2020 21:41 IST
No-confidence motion moved by Congress-led UDF against LDF government in Kerala defeated by 87-40 votes. Assembly Speaker P Sreeramakrishnan.

No-confidence motion moved by Congress-led UDF against LDF government in Kerala defeated by 87-40 votes. Assembly Speaker P Sreeramakrishnan.

TRENDING

Entertainment News Roundup: Nigerian lesbian love film to go online; South Korea's BTS hopes 'Dynamite' blows away fans and more

Science News Roundup: Fossil reveals doubly fatal Triassic encounter

Health News Roundup: Global coronavirus deaths exceed 800,000; Brazil registers 50,032 new cases and more

ARIES observes many such galaxies using 1.3-meter DFOT and GMRT

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Nine people charged in New IRA investigation - Northern Ireland police

Nine of the 10 people arrested last week in an investigation of the militant Irish nationalist New IRA group have been charged on a range of offences from directing terrorism to conspiracy to possess explosives, Northern Ireland police said...

France's COVID-19 cases and casualties rise

The number of new, confirmed cases of COVID-19 in France has risen by 1,955 compared to the previous day, the French health ministry said on Monday, with 22 new clusters found. The health ministry added the number of deaths had risen by 15 ...

Sexual harassment allegation against Sub-Inspector in AP, higher officer sends report to district SP

A woman from Tungapeta village of Srikakulam district has accused the Ponduru Sub-Inspector Ramakrishna of sexual harassment over the phone. The audio records said to be of her conversation with the Sub-Inspector went viral. The circle insp...

Intensify fight against COVID-19: Maha CM tells civic bodies

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Monday directed municipal corporations in Thane district to intensify their fight against COVID-19. These municipal corporations fall under the Mumbai Metropolitan Region MMR which has seen a s...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020