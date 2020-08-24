No-confidence motion moved by Congress-led UDF against LDF government in Kerala defeated by 87-40 votes. Assembly Speaker P Sreeramakrishnan.

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...
In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73 today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...
... ...
... ...
Nine of the 10 people arrested last week in an investigation of the militant Irish nationalist New IRA group have been charged on a range of offences from directing terrorism to conspiracy to possess explosives, Northern Ireland police said...
The number of new, confirmed cases of COVID-19 in France has risen by 1,955 compared to the previous day, the French health ministry said on Monday, with 22 new clusters found. The health ministry added the number of deaths had risen by 15 ...
A woman from Tungapeta village of Srikakulam district has accused the Ponduru Sub-Inspector Ramakrishna of sexual harassment over the phone. The audio records said to be of her conversation with the Sub-Inspector went viral. The circle insp...
Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Monday directed municipal corporations in Thane district to intensify their fight against COVID-19. These municipal corporations fall under the Mumbai Metropolitan Region MMR which has seen a s...