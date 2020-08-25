NIA files chargesheet in Pulwama terror attack case of February 2019 related to killing of 40 CRPF personnel by a suicide bomber.

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...
In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73 today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...
... ...
... ...
Evergreen star Preity Zinta on Tuesday praised Vidyut Jammwal starrer action-drama Khuda Haafiz and said its worth watching. Sharing a selfie of herself while watching the movie, the actor wrote on Twitter Just saw Khuda Haafiz I must conf...
Film Bazaar, organised by the National Film Development Corporation NFDC, announced on Tuesday that this years edition, to be held from November 20-24, will be a virtual event. The development came a week after Goa Chief Minister Pramod Saw...
Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Tuesday urged the Centre to take steps for postponing the Joint Entrance Examination Main and the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test NEET as it will be unsafe for students to physically appear in ...
The Find My Mobile feature of mobile brand Samsung that allows users to find their lost phones will now work even without a working internet connection. According to The Verge, the feature comes with the new update which allows users to acc...