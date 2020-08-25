The almost blind terror case solved in 18 months brings out conspiracy hatched in Pakistan by JeM to carry out 2019 Pulwama attack: NIA.

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...
In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73 today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...
... ...
... ...
If we have hurt her Sonia Gandhis feelings, we are sorry for it, M Veerappa Moily, one of the 23 senior Congress leaders who sought urgent organisational reforms, said on Tuesday, asserting they never questioned her leadership. At the same ...
A lawyer for Ratko Mladic told a UN court Tuesday that the former Bosnian Serb military chief may not be mentally fit to take part in an appeal hearing against his convictions for crimes including genocide committed throughout the 1992-95 B...
A day after a stormy Congress Working Committee meeting, some members belonging to the group of 23 who wrote to Sonia Gandhi seeking an organisational overhaul on Tuesday said they were not dissenters but proponents of revival of the party....
The Delhi High Court has sought a response from the Central government and others on a petition seeking directions to ensure that all central educational institutions, including AIIMS Raebareli, provide reservations in direct recruitment in...