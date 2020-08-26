Issued directions for stringent enforcement of COVID guidelines. Everyone should wear face mask, maintain social distancing: Kejriwal.

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...
While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...
In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73 today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...
As the shooting for some of the entertainment programs has begun in Indias entertainment capital Mumbai, actor Anushka Sharma on Wednesday said the industry needs to embrace the change that coronavirus has brought in while working post lock...
Gujarat has topped the Niti Aayogs Export Preparedness Index 2020 followed by Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu in the second and third place respectively, according to the government think tanks report released on Wednesday. According to the repo...
Englands hard-earned test series wins over the summer with a blend of youth and experience show the sides drive to be the number one team in the world, according to captain Joe Root. England beat the West Indies 2-1 and Pakistan 1-0 in a ra...
Two members of Netaji Subhas Chandra Boses family have questioned the credibility of the Justice Mukherjee Commissions report, stating that it pronounced the icon of the freedom struggle dead without offering any information on the cause an...