Rs 1.5 lakh cr due to states for April-July in GST compensation, says Revenue Secretary.

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...
While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...
In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73 today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...
... ...
Following is a summary of current world news briefs. U.S., China trade jibes as military tensions worsenThe United States and China traded jibes as military tensions grow between the worlds two largest economies, with the U.S. defence chief...
RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das on Thursday appreciated the governments response to the COVID-19 crisis as being fiscally very prudent and very calibrated. I cannot speak for the government. But I just want to say that in the central bank, as ...
Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs. Hollywood thriller Tenet tests fans appetite for cinemasThe hopes of Hollywood were riding on the opening of Tenet on Wednesday as the Christopher Nolan spy thriller tests the app...
Kolkata Knight Riders skipper Dinesh Karthik has said that the franchise had to let go of Chris Lynn with a heavy heart. The IPL 2020 will be played from September 19-November 10 in the UAE across three venues --Dubai, Abu Dhabi, and Sharja...