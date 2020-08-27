We have shared enough evidence with Pakistan but it continues to evade response: MEA on probe into Pulwama terror attack.

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...
While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...
In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73 today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...
The PGA Tour said on Thursday it will support any players who decide to protest against racial injustice following boycotts by athletes in other sports in the wake of the police shooting of a Black man in Wisconsin. The NBAs Wisconsin-based...
The India Open Super 500 and the Syed Modi International Super 300 tournaments were on Thursday cancelled by the Badminton World Federation BWF as the badmintons governing body announced its adjusted international calendar due to the corona...
A man has been arrested here for allegedly stealing money from his house and then filing a false report to mislead police, officials said on Thursday. Dilip Kumar Singh had filed an FIR in Raya police station here saying that four unidentif...
A complete disengagement in eastern Ladakh requires re-deployment of troops by each side towards their regular posts on the respective sides of the Line of Actual ControlLAC, India said on Thursday on the prolonged border row with China. Th...