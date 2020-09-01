More special trains being planned, state governments being consulted: Railway Ministry.

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...
New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...
While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...
In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73 today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, urging him to consider more legally viable and sustainable options for providing GST dues to states to help them tide over the COVID-19 financial crisis....
Pakistans archaeological department has expressed reservations over demolition of three British-era bridges in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province and asked the provincial government to reverse its decision and preserve them in view of their histor...
The Vijay Rupani government will enact the Gujarat Gunda and Anti-Social Activities Prevention Act to rein in habitual criminals. Under this law, those indulging in anti-social activities or disturbing peace will be given jail terms ranging...
The Swadeshi Jagran Manch SJM on Tuesday sought changes in the proposed Defence Acquisition Procedure rules to limit benefits available for an Indian vendor only to those having majority ownership and control with Indian resident citizens. ...