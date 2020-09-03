Left Menu
We strongly urge China to sincerely engage with Indian side for expeditiously restoring peace in border through complete disengagement: MEA.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-09-2020 17:21 IST | Created: 03-09-2020 17:21 IST
Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Claire Williams leaving as the F1 team's deputy principal

The Williams Formula One team said on Thursday that Claire Williams is stepping down as deputy team principal after this weekends Italian Grand Prix. The move follows the recent change in ownership to American-based investment firm Dorilton...

EU executive signals no swift new sanctions on Russia over Navalny case

The EU executive signalled on Thursday the bloc would not impose swift new sanctions over what Germany says was a poisoning with a toxic nerve agent of Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny, stressing that Moscow had to ensure a thorough...

India faces threat of coordinated action along northern and western fronts which we have to consider in our defence planning: Gen. Rawat.

India faces threat of coordinated action along northern and western fronts which we have to consider in our defence planning Gen. Rawat....

Jaishankar to attend Sep 10 meeting of SCO foreign ministers in Russia

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar will travel to Moscow to attend a meeting of foreign ministers of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation SCO on September 10, it was officially announced on Thursday. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh left...
