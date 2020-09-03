Andhra Pradesh reports 10,199 new COVID-19 cases, 9,499 recoveries and 75 deaths. Overall infection count touches 4,65,730. Government bulletin.
Andhra Pradesh reports 10,199 new COVID-19 cases, 9,499 recoveries and 75 deaths. Overall infection count touches 4,65,730. Government bulletin. PTI | Amaravat | Updated: 03-09-2020 18:24 IST
