WEC24: Media Interviews in Abu Dhabi for WEC 2019 Exhibitors

Devdiscourse (Discourse on Development), a media partner with WEC24, is providing one time free of cost media interview opportunity to the exhibitors of WEC24. Here you can share your personal experience in Abu Dhabi and also how your innovative idea or your company's or organization's innovation could change the discourse on energy for the globe.

Hello! Exhibitors of the 24th World Energy Congress 2019.

How do you feel to be a part of 24th WEC 2019? Share you experiences in Abu Dhabi and get it published as an interview on Devdiscourse, a global media platform.

All you need to do is – provide textual replies to these 5 questions to info@devdiscourse.com along with your good quality publishable headshot photograph.

Q.1. How is your first leg experience in Abu Dhabi?

Q.2. How do you think your or/ and your organization's vision/innovation could make a change in the energy sector in the line to the SDGs 2030 set up by the United Nations?

Q.3. What have been your/ your company's/ organizations achievements so far?

Q.4. What is your business strategy for further expansion?

Q.5. What are your expectations from the 24th World Energy Congress 2019?

Devdiscourse team is in Abu Dhabi. We will immediately publish your interview after some essential editorial review. This will be shared on Devdiscourse social media platforms and on WEC24 and WEC2019 social media platforms as well. Besides, the organizers of WEC24 has also assured us to promote your interview on their social media handles and the website.

Depending on time and technical constraints, we also have plans to conduct on-camera video interviews of some selected participants/exhibitors of WEC24 in Abu Dhabi from 9th to 12th September 2019. A few exhibitors from amongst the participants of the textual interview will be selected for the video interview.

For more news, views and interview, please visit Live Discourse.