People have reposed faith in leadership of Maharashtra, Haryana chief ministers: Prime Minister Narendra Modi at BJP HQ. PTI JTR KR NAB NSDNSD
People have reposed faith in leadership of Maharashtra, Haryana chief ministers: Prime Minister Narendra Modi at BJP HQ. PTI JTR KR NAB NSD
NSD
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- People
- Narendra Modi
- chief ministers
- Maharashtra
- Haryana
ALSO READ
Won't leave party, not like people who quit when chips are down: Salman Khurshid
Haryana: Sonali Phogat calls people not chanting Bharat Mata ki Jai 'Pakistanis', apologises
Four people drown in two separate incidents in Rajasthan's Churu and Dholpur districts
High-tech jacket allows deaf people to feel the music
CP PLUS ramps up mftg capacity in India for exports, to hire additional 1,000 people