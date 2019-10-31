PM to visit Thailand from Nov 2 to 4 to attend ASEAN-India summit and other meetings: MEA.

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....
Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...
Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...
Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...
Spains Socialist leader Pedro Sanchez, stepping up efforts to control separatist groups and parties activity on the internet, said on Thursday his government would not allow Catalonia to seek online independence. Sanchez faces a parliamenta...
Fiat Chrysler and Peugeot owner PSA plan to join forces in a 50-50 share merger to create the worlds fourth-largest automaker, seeking scale to cope with costly new technologies and slowing global demand.Fiat Chrysler FCA and PSA said on Th...
Chinas three major state telecom operators rolled out 5G wireless technology Thursday, as the country races to narrow its technology gap with the US amid a bruising trade war. China Mobile, the countrys largest carrier, announced its 5G ser...
China will ensure Hong Kongs prosperity and stability and protect national security in the face of unrest there, the ruling Communist Party said on Thursday after a meeting of its senior leadership, though it unveiled no new policy steps.Th...