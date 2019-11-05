Licences of all guilty lawyers should be cancelled: Central IPS association resolution.

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....
Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...
Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...
Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...
Yemens internationally recognized government signed a power-sharing deal with southern separatists Tuesday, in a Saudi-brokered initiative to end a conflict simmering within the countrys civil war. Unrest in the south, which saw secessioni...
The average spot power price at Indian Energy Exchange IEX dropped 54 percent to a two-year low of Rs 2.71 per unit in October, compared to Rs 5.94 per unit in the same month last year mainly due to lower electricity demand, better coal sup...
Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal on Tuesday indicated that India is open for negotiations if the member countries of RCEP would come up with a better offer that can address concerns and provide greater market access for the domes...
Yemens Saudi-backed government and southern separatists signed an agreement on Tuesday to end a power struggle in the south of Yemen that Saudi Arabias crown prince hailed as a step towards a wider political solution to end the multi-facete...