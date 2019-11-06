You just want to sit in your ivory towers and rule. You are not bothered and are letting the people die, says SC on pollution crisis.

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....
The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....
Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...
Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...
Slovakias government on Wednesday agreed to double a special tax on banks, and surprisingly to extend it beyond its planned expiration next year, drawing swift criticism from the central banks head who called the move a risk to financial st...
The Congress party will hold a rally at Ramlila Maidan in the national capital on December 1 along with other parties on the issues of economic slowdown and agrarian crisis. It is worth mentioning that the Winter Session of Parliament will ...
At its China event, Xiaomi announced its first smartwatch, the Mi Watch, alongside the Mi CC9 Pro smartphone and Mi TV 5 series. The smartwatch looks much like an Apple Watch and comes in an elegant four-sided curved design, eSIM and offers...
The Board of Executive Directors at the World Bank Group have recently discussed the Country Partnership Framework for the Republic of Cabo Verde for the period between 2020 and 2025.This Country Partnership Framework lays out the World Ban...