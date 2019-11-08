Gandhi family will be provided 'Z+' security cover of CRPF on all-India basis: Officials.
Gandhi family will be provided 'Z+' security cover of CRPF on all-India basis: Officials.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Sonia Gandhi speaks to Bhupinder Hooda, takes stock of political developments
BJP minister expelled Cong winning candidate from booth, we urge EC to probe: Priyanka Gandhi
Amit Shah lays foundation stone for various development project in Gandhinagar
Naidu thanks Azerbaijan for releasing postal stamp on Mahatma Gandhi
NSD AIR releases 'Akashvani Samachar Bharati' to remembering Gandhiji