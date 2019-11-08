International Development News
Development News Edition

Delhi Cabinet takes in-principle decision to offer free pilgrimage to Nankana Sahib gurdwara in Kartarpur, Pakistan: Kejriwal.

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 08-11-2019 16:19 IST
  • |
  • Created: 08-11-2019 16:19 IST
Delhi Cabinet takes in-principle decision to offer free pilgrimage to Nankana Sahib gurdwara in Kartarpur, Pakistan: Kejriwal.

Delhi Cabinet takes in-principle decision to offer free pilgrimage to Nankana Sahib gurdwara in Kartarpur, Pakistan: Kejriwal.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Claudio Bravo Camus – Google doodle on Chilean hyperrealist painter on his 83rd birthday

The Last Kingdom Season 4 – Fans taken to Winchester set, Magnus Bruun drops fearsome snap

Amazon to invest USD 40M to build second robotics innovation hub in Massachusetts

Prime Video down: Amazon gives update about issue

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Videos

Latest News

Guj BJP defends purchase of Rs 191 cr jet for CM, dignitaries

The ruling BJP on Friday defended the Gujarat governments decision to buy a new aircraft worth Rs 191 crore to ferry Chief Minister Vijay Rupani and other dignitaries, claiming it was necessary for safety as the current plane in its fleet w...

Geo-mapping of over 6 lakh registered Waqf properties to be completed by 2022: Union Minister Naqvi

Union Minority Affairs Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi on Friday said the geo-mapping of over six lakh registered Waqf properties in the country would be completed by 2022. Over the past five years, more than 98 per cent of Waqf properties hav...

Turkish, Russian troops conduct 3rd joint patrol in Syria

Turkish and Russian troops are conducting their third joint patrol in northeast Syria, under a deal between the two countries that forced Syrian Kurdish fighters to withdraw from areas bordering Turkey. Turkeys Defense Ministry said the tro...

China's top chip maker urges U.S. firms to help ease tensions

The head of Chinas top state-run semiconductor maker, Tsinghua Unigroup Ltd, called on U.S. companies to do better in efforts to overcome China-U.S. tech tensions given they continue to profit from the Chinese market. Semiconductors have be...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019