Home Minister Amit Shah welcomes SC judgement on Ram temple. PTI ACB SKL ACB MINMIN

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...
Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....
The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....
Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...
Uttar Pradesh Sunni Central Waqf Boards Zafaryab Jilani on Saturday expressed dissatisfaction over the Supreme Courts Ayodhya verdict, saying it has a lot of contradictions and they will seek a review of it. The apex court on Saturday clear...
In an unanimous verdict, the Supreme Court on Saturday paved the way for the construction of a Ram Temple at the disputed site at Ayodhya, and directed the Centre to allot an alternative 5-acre plot to the Sunni Waqf Board for building a ne...
Amit Shah appeals to all communities to accept SC judgement, maintain peace and remain committed to Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat. PTI ACB SKLDPB...
An Ahmedabad-based companys assets worth over Rs 56 crore have been attached in connection with a bank fraud and money laundering case, the Enforcement Directorate ED said on Saturday. The agency issued a provisional order for attachment of...