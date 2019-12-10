It is important to restore freedom of movement and normalcy in Kashmir: EU Ambassador to India Ugo Astuto.

Sentiment analysis of twitter users revealed that they showered salutes on Hyderabad police for eliminating alleged gang rapists of the veterinary doctor but only a few believe in cops version of successive events leading to encounter....
Its probably for the first time in the history of independent India, the parliamentarians, chief ministers and ministers in the Union and State governments are openly supporting an encounter. This indicates the people from top to bottom hav...
As the planet is drowning in plastic pollution, many new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....
A Japanese man accused of killing 19 disabled people at a care home south of Tokyo in 2016 said he will admit to the killings at his trial due to begin in January, the Mainichi Shimbun newspaper reported. Satoshi Uematsu, 29, is in detentio...
Manila Philippines, Dec 10 AP President Rodrigo Duterte has decided to end more than two years of martial law in the southern Philippines after government forces considerably weakened Islamic militant groups there with the capture and killi...
Eskom plans more load shedding due to flooding that triggered unprecedented blackouts a day earlier, South Africas state power firm said on Tuesday, but added the crisis was manageable. Eskom on Monday announced power cuts of up to 6,000 me...
Pub operator J D Wetherspoon Plc said on Tuesday it would spend more than 200 million pounds 256.60 million to develop new pubs and hotels as well as to expand existing ones in the UK and Ireland, creating about 10,000 new jobs.Like most pu...