Muslims from other countries have right to apply for Indian citizenship: Home Minister Amit Shah in Rajya Sabha.

These alarming trends prompt a call for the world to not only address the ongoing crisis but also to adopt innovative approaches to fulfill the growing humanitarian needs in such emergencies. ...
Sentiment analysis of twitter users revealed that they showered salutes on Hyderabad police for eliminating alleged gang rapists of the veterinary doctor but only a few believe in cops version of successive events leading to encounter....
Its probably for the first time in the history of independent India, the parliamentarians, chief ministers and ministers in the Union and State governments are openly supporting an encounter. This indicates the people from top to bottom hav...
U.S. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell on Wednesday said that the Republican-led chamber could start an impeachment trial of President Donald Trump, a fellow Republican, next month.McConnell said that if the Democrat-dominated House of...
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said on Wednesday that unity in diversity is the ethos of West Bengal and people in the state are not divided on the basis of caste, creed and religion. Speaking at the Bengal Business Conclave he...
On a chilly evening before Christmas, more than a dozen cyclists emerge from the basement of an old apartment building in Budapest with backpacks full of sandwiches to feed the homeless. They are the Budapest Bike Maffia, a voluntary organi...
Senior diplomat Vikas Swarup was on Wednesday appointed Secretary West in the Ministry of External Affairs, a Personnel Ministry order said. The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet ACC has approved the appointment of Swarup, a 1986 batch ...