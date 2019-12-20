Left Menu
Development News Edition

Donald Trump to sign USD 738 billion defense spending

POTUS also retweeted the tweet of a journalist Mike Cernovich which reads ‘Trump is your President and he will be your President for another 5 years’.

Donald Trump to sign USD 738 billion defense spending
US President Donald Trump (File photo) Image Credit: ANI

The US President (POTUS) Donald Trump will sign a defense spending of USD 738 billion on Friday, the last working day in the US before the Christmas holidays.

In a tweet, the POTUS informed that the amount would be utilized on 12 weeks of parental leave, give a raise to troops, creating space force and in funding of the southern border with Mexico.

The Southern Wall also known as Mexico-US barrier is being created to prevent illegal migration from Mexico into the country. Though not a continuous structure, the border wall are physical barriers between the two countries which share about 3,145 km long border.

Meanwhile, the Senators who control the fate of President Donald Trump left Washington for a holiday break on Friday with no agreement over how they will handle the Senate trial to consider his impeachment charges in January. Trump stands little chance of being convicted and removed from office by the Republican-controlled Senate, which is due to take up the two impeachment charges passed by the Democratic-led House of Representatives in a historic vote on Wednesday.

Trump, 73, is accused of abusing his power by holding back US$391 million in security aid to Ukraine in an effort to get Kiev to announce a corruption investigation of former Vice President Joe Biden, a leading candidate for the Democratic nomination to face Trump in the 2020 election.

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

UK urges China to open dialogue with Hong Kong on 1984 declaration anniversary

India Ratings downgrades Yes Bank to A, places on RWN

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 8 release date, Team examined rhododendron bush

KKR clears air over captaincy question after IPL Auction surprises

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How Twitter users reacted on Trump’s impeachment: A sentiment analysis by VisionRI

The sentiment analysis shows that the process of impeachment has hardly caused any damage to the popularity of the US President Donald Trump. Interestingly, the word impeach is the second highest among top ten words used to express negative...

Addressing the growing threat of space debris

According to the ESAs statistics, there are over 8,100 metric tonnes of man-made objects in space, ranging from just a few mm in size up to many meters....

New JNU: Teachers' Leaves Cancelled, Exams on WhatsApp and Police Post in Campus

At a time when most of the campuses have given up, the students in JNU decided to lead fight against commercialization of education in India. However, in proving its superiority the JNU administration has gone to the extent that its decisio...

Sentiment Analysis on CAB: ‘Shame’ and ‘Illegal’ are buzz words on twitter on Citizenship Amendment Bill 2019  

Sentiment analysis of Twitter users reveals that a huge majority of people used the word shame and illegal to express their sentiments on the Citizenship Amendment Bill CAB 2019. This indicates failure of the government machinery in taking ...

Videos

Latest News

UK MPs overwhelmingly back Boris Johnson's Brexit deal

Newly elected British Parliamentarians on Friday definitively backed Prime Minister Boris Johnsons Brexit Bill setting the stage for the UKs exit from the European Union EU by the January 31, 2020 deadline. The lawmakers voted 358 to 234 in...

UP: All schools, colleges to remain shut on Saturday

All schools, colleges and universities across Uttar Pradesh will remain shut on Saturday, state officials said. An order was issued to this effect on Friday night, a government spokesperson was quoted as saying in an official statement.The ...

NHRC team visits Jamia campus

A seven-member team of the National Human Rights Commission on Friday visited the Jamia Millia Islamia University as part of its probe into the alleged police excesses following their entry into the varsity campus, an official said. Accordi...

Kerala govt stays updation of National Population Register

Kerala Government has stayed all the activities connected with the updation of the National Population Register NPR. A statement issued from Chief Ministers Office read, The State Government has always provided assistance to the census ever...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019