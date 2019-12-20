Donald Trump to sign USD 738 billion defense spending

The US President (POTUS) Donald Trump will sign a defense spending of USD 738 billion on Friday, the last working day in the US before the Christmas holidays.

In a tweet, the POTUS informed that the amount would be utilized on 12 weeks of parental leave, give a raise to troops, creating space force and in funding of the southern border with Mexico.

I will be signing our 738 Billion Dollar Defense Spending Bill today. It will include 12 weeks Paid Parental Leave, gives our troops a raise, importantly creates the SPACE FORCE, SOUTHERN BORDER WALL FUNDING, repeals "Cadillac Tax" on Health Plans, raises smoking age to 21! BIG! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 20, 2019

The Southern Wall also known as Mexico-US barrier is being created to prevent illegal migration from Mexico into the country. Though not a continuous structure, the border wall are physical barriers between the two countries which share about 3,145 km long border.

Meanwhile, the Senators who control the fate of President Donald Trump left Washington for a holiday break on Friday with no agreement over how they will handle the Senate trial to consider his impeachment charges in January. Trump stands little chance of being convicted and removed from office by the Republican-controlled Senate, which is due to take up the two impeachment charges passed by the Democratic-led House of Representatives in a historic vote on Wednesday.

Trump, 73, is accused of abusing his power by holding back US$391 million in security aid to Ukraine in an effort to get Kiev to announce a corruption investigation of former Vice President Joe Biden, a leading candidate for the Democratic nomination to face Trump in the 2020 election.

