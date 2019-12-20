Left Menu
US-China Trade War: Donald Trump speaks to Jingpin on trade deal

In the ensuing US-China trade war, this is the second time Trump has given a positive sign towards a possible trade deal with China.

Image Credit: Pixabay

The US President Donald Trump on Friday discussed the possible 'giant trade deal' with his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping. In a tweet Trump informed that the dragon has already started large scale purchases of agriculural product and more.

Had a very good talk with President Xi of China concerning our giant Trade Deal. China has already started large scale purchaes of agricultural product & more. Formal signing being arranged. Also talked about North Korea, where we are working with China, & Hong Kong (progress!).

— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 20, 2019

This is the second time; the US president has indicated a possible trade deal between both the super powers who are engaged in the worst ever trade war. Interestingly, this announcement also came on Friday.

Earlier, on Friday, November 22, Trump in an interview with a media channel had indicated towards a possible trade deal with the China. As the announcement had come after a similar indication by the Chinese President Xi Jinping, the US markets show a positive sign but China faced losses. It was because the US mobilizes warships in the restricted South China sea. Thereafter, both the countries engaged in fierce diplomatic battle on the issue of pro-democratic protests in Honk Kong (https://www.devdiscourse.com/article/international/754963-us-china-trade-war-market-to-warship-all-in-a-day). In the US too, this trade optimism was short lived. This followed passage of a law by the US Senate in support of the Hong Kong protestors. As China aggressively raised this issue on various platforms, it seemed a trade deal would be a remote possibility between both the countries.

It seems a trade deal to end the ensuing trade war has become necessity for both the countries. China seems to be driven by long term economic slowdown and slump in the market while POTUS, besides market slow down, is also facing political pressure in the ensuing Presidential Election 2020.

However, the sustainability of the trade deal is still under question as the most contentious issue of Hong Kong remains a bone of contention between the two countries.

Speaking on the 20th anniversary of Macau's handover to the Chinese rule on Friday, Xi Jinping emphasized that he would not allow any foreign intervention in its special regions. He said "I must emphasize since Hong Kong and Macau's return to the motherland, dealing with these two Special Administrative Regions' affairs is entirely China's internal affairs and none of the business of foreign forces". He added, "We do not let any external forces interfere". Macau returned to Chinese rule on Dec. 20, 1999, with the same 'one country, two systems' formula aimed at ensuring a high degree of autonomy under which Hong Kong is governed.

