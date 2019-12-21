Daryaganj violence: Bhim Army chief Chandra Shekhar Aazad arrested, say Delhi police.

The sentiment analysis shows that the process of impeachment has hardly caused any damage to the popularity of the US President Donald Trump. Interestingly, the word impeach is the second highest among top ten words used to express negative...
According to the ESAs statistics, there are over 8,100 metric tonnes of man-made objects in space, ranging from just a few mm in size up to many meters....
At a time when most of the campuses have given up, the students in JNU decided to lead fight against commercialization of education in India. However, in proving its superiority the JNU administration has gone to the extent that its decisio...
Sentiment analysis of Twitter users reveals that a huge majority of people used the word shame and illegal to express their sentiments on the Citizenship Amendment Bill CAB 2019. This indicates failure of the government machinery in taking ...
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi met his council of ministers on Saturday to discuss security measures to end violent protests against a citizenship law, government sources said, in one of biggest crises yet for his Hindu nationalist gov...
Vowing to protect the Constitution of India, the Congress in Kerala led by its top leaders on Saturday organised massive protests in all district headquarters as part of strengthening its campaign against the Citizenship Amendment Act CAA. ...
Students of Jamia Millia Islamia JMI University and residents of the area gathered for a protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act CAA outside the university gate on Saturday. The protesters raised slogans of Hindu, Muslim, Sikh, Isai, ...
Filmmaker Rian Johnson has defended the portrayal of iconic Star Wars character Luke Skywalker in The Last Jedi after being criticised by a user on social media. The Knives Out filmmaker, who helmed the penultimate movie in the beloved fran...