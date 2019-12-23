15 people, arrested in connection with Daryaganj violence, sent to two-week judicial custody by Delhi court.

Various countries have various degrees of benefits and contribution in militarization of Space. Presently, seven out of the 11 countries that have the capacity to launch a satellite have Space warfare in one form or the other. ...
The sentiment analysis shows that the process of impeachment has hardly caused any damage to the popularity of the US President Donald Trump. Interestingly, the word impeach is the second highest among top ten words used to express negative...
According to the ESAs statistics, there are over 8,100 metric tonnes of man-made objects in space, ranging from just a few mm in size up to many meters....
At a time when most of the campuses have given up, the students in JNU decided to lead fight against commercialization of education in India. However, in proving its superiority the JNU administration has gone to the extent that its decisio...
As Christmas pilgrims pore over the intricately carved Nativity scenes in Bethlehem shop windows, few pause to consider that some of the wood used comes from olive trees older than the events of the ancient story they depict.The lacquered w...
The number of Syrians fleeing attacks in the countrys northwestern Idlib province and heading towards Turkey has reached 120,000, a Turkish aid group said on Monday, adding it was setting up a camp for some of those uprooted.Syrian and Russ...
MILAN, Dec 23, 2019 AFP Monegasque driver Charles Leclerc confirmed on Monday he has extended his contract with Ferrari until 2024. Extremely happy to announce that I will be staying with Scuderia Ferrari for five more years, the 22-year-ol...
Seasoned South Africa pacer Vernon Philander will retire from international cricket following the upcoming Test series against England, announced Cricket South Africa on Monday. Philander was an important part of the Proteas pace troika, co...